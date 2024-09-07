UiPath’s (PATH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 655,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

