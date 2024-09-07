Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

