United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.5%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.18 and last traded at $128.32. Approximately 1,667,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,243,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.92.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

