UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $283.37 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day moving average of $271.87.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

