UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $350,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Stock Performance
Gartner stock opened at $483.69 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.