UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,069 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $23.45 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 162.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

