UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 37 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pool by 23.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pool by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $341.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.16. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

