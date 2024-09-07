UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 69 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 210,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

