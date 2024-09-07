Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Scott Melbye Acquires 9,500 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.24 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

