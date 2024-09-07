Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Scott Melbye Acquires 9,500 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Uranium Energy Trading Down 7.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.24 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
