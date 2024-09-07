Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.05. Urban One shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 53,667 shares changing hands.
Urban One Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
