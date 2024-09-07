Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.05. Urban One shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 53,667 shares changing hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

