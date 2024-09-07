USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.83 million and approximately $302,867.58 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00553812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00081802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

