V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of V.F. to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

V.F. stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

