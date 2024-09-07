V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Down to $53.35

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.35, but opened at $50.53. V2X shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 176,179 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of V2X by 152.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the second quarter valued at $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in V2X by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 13.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

