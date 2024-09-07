Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

