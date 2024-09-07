Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VUG stock opened at $356.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

