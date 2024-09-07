Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.