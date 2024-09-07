Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 43,995 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.