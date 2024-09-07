VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

