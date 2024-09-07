Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

