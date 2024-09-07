Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

