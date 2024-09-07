Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $2,458,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $455,000. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 542,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 866,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

