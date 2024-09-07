Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

