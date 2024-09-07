Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

