Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.00. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

