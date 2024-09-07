Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Trimmed by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 596,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

