Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.90

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 98.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $11,083,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

