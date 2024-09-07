Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.90

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/2 – 9/6
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.