Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.90

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 98.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $11,083,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

