Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
VXUS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.