Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

