Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.95) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($11.02). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.95), with a volume of 162,101 shares traded.
Vedanta Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 832.60.
About Vedanta Resources
Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.
