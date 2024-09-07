VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Up 6.9%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 30,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

