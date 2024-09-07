Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.89 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Verasity has a market cap of $23.89 million and $4.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000759 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.