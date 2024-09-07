Verge (XVG) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.01 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.70 or 0.00546385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00117321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00307387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00082580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

