Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $201.47

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.47 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.75). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 22,562 shares traded.

Victoria Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £151.58 million, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

