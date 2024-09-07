Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.60 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 215.60 ($2.83). Approximately 1,565,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,833,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 937.39, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 1,739.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £14,368.45 ($18,893.43). Insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

