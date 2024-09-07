Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.37. 7,187,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.