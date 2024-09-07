Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Trading Down 0.8%

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.79 and last traded at C$7.92. 61,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 133,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Vitalhub Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$391.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.07). Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.120294 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

