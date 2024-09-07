Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 76.78 ($1.01). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 76.78 ($1.01), with a volume of 74,424,793 shares trading hands.
VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($563,321.26). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($59,519.05). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($563,321.26). 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
