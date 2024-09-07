Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004448 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $67.46 million and $2.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,013.06 or 1.00070336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,175,670.60344441 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.36161886 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,292,165.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.