VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $104.14 million and approximately $140,566.99 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 88,091,743,051,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,610,456,847,558 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

