WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Trading Down 0.2%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 16,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
WaFd Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.
WaFd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd
About WaFd
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaFd
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.