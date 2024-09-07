WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Trading Down 0.2%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 16,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WaFd, Inc ( NASDAQ:WAFDP ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

