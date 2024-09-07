Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

