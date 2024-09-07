Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.44 Million in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.34% of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 3.7 %

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08.

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1X Shares (QQQD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks -1x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQD was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

