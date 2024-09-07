Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $883,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.06% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

