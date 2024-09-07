Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

