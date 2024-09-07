Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $149.94 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $156.44. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.70.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

