Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 1,701 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 592,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.16 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.22.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.