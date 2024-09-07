Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 479 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

