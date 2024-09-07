Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.05% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 1.1 %

DK opened at $19.52 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

