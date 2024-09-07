Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 7.8%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 52,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Walker River Resources Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
