Weil Company Inc. Buys 2,342 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average is $487.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

