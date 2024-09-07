Weil Company Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

